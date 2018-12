EMBED >More News Videos The pros and cons of New Jersey's controversial proposal.

EMBED >More News Videos Some love for a Philly job fair, a panelist celebrates a birthday and more.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discussed the fall from grace of a rising political star former PA Attorney General Kathleen Kane as she heads to jail for leaking grand jury info.Other topics include a good progress report on the new Philadelphia School Board just six months on the job and N.J. seeks to legalize recreational marijuana.This week's panel is comprised of Sharmaim Matlock-Turner, Christine Flowers, Nelson Diaz an Ed Turzanski.