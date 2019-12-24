What's next after Van Drew switches to GOP?

Politics

By Niki Hawkins
Impeachment - The local angle: New Jersey Democratic Representative Jeff Van Drew voted against Impeachment and was invited to the White House and was lauded by the President Donald Trump; Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter becomes Michael Bloomberg's national political chair for his presidential campaign; Wells Fargo Bank pays $10 million over housing discrimination in Philly; and Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins is a headliner at an event to call for more transparency in the search for a new police chief.
A Kennett Township Manager allegedly stole $3 million in taxpayers dollars. The panel looks at how that happened.



A Kennett Township Manager stole 3 million in taxpayers dollars ... how did that happen; and takeaways from the Philadelphia Citizen "Ideas We Should Steal Festival"
The panel offers four topics that warrant more attention.


Our Insider Stories of the Week.

This week's panel is made up of host Tamala Edwards and panelists Larry Platt, David Dix, Ed Turzanski and Alison Young.

