What's next after Van Drew switches to GOP?

Impeachment - The local angle: New Jersey Democratic Representative Jeff Van Drew voted against Impeachment and was invited to the White House and was lauded by the President Donald Trump; Former Philadelphia Mayor Michael Nutter becomes Michael Bloomberg's national political chair for his presidential campaign; Wells Fargo Bank pays $10 million over housing discrimination in Philly; and Philadelphia Eagle Malcolm Jenkins is a headliner at an event to call for more transparency in the search for a new police chief.
Segment 2
A Kennett Township Manager stole 3 million in taxpayers dollars ... how did that happen; and takeaways from the Philadelphia Citizen "Ideas We Should Steal Festival"
Segment 3
Our Insider Stories of the Week.
This week's panel is made up of host Tamala Edwards and panelists Larry Platt, David Dix, Ed Turzanski and Alison Young.