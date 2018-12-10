INSIDE STORY

Kevin Hart steps down from hosting the Oscars

Kevin Hart steps down from hosting the Oscar's after old homophobic comments resurfaced.

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders spoke on a myriad of hot topics including Philly's own star comedian Kevin Hart stepping back from his Oscar give due to pressure to apologize over homophobic comments and protests at Temple University in support and disapproval of Marc Lamont Hill's Pro-Palestinian comments.
New Jersey's City Council approves a $15/hr minimum wage. Plus, trouble for a PA Stete Rep.


Also, a New Jersey Governor staffer testifies that she told the administration of an alleged rape that was ignored and City Council approves a $15 per hr. minimum wage and 'Fair Workweek' bill this week.
The Congress leadership fight in Pennsylvania and three other stories that warrant more attention.


This week's panel consists of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Alison Young, Larry Platt and Brian Tierney.
