New Jersey's City Council approves a $15/hr minimum wage. Plus, trouble for a PA State Rep.

The Congress leadership fight in Pennsylvania and three other stories that warrant more attention.

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders spoke on a myriad of hot topics including Philly's own star comedian Kevin Hart stepping back from his Oscar give due to pressure to apologize over homophobic comments and protests at Temple University in support and disapproval of Marc Lamont Hill's Pro-Palestinian comments.Also, a New Jersey Governor staffer testifies that she told the administration of an alleged rape that was ignored and City Council approves a $15 per hr. minimum wage and 'Fair Workweek' bill this week.This week's panel consists of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Alison Young, Larry Platt and Brian Tierney.