State rep charged with corruption, meet Philly's new GOP leader

By Niki Hawkins
Pa. State Representative Movita Johnson Harrell was charged with stealing 500K for lavish gifts from her own non-profit; Gritty received the most 'write-in' votes for Mayor last month; Joe Sestak (D) ends his bid for the White House, and Matt O'Donnell interviews new Philadelphia Republican City Committee Chair Martina White for his podcast 'True Philadelphia'.


Will new tax laws hurt charitable giving. Plus, Covservaties warn Democrats that New Jersey could turn red.


In segment 2, the panel debates whether new tax laws hurt charitable giving. Plus, local covservaties are warning Democrats that New Jersey could turn red.
In this week's Inside Stories, the panel offers up four stories that warrant morre attention.


The panel offers four stories that warrant more attention.


This week's panel is comprised of Ajay Raju, Christine Flowers, Sam Katz, and Jan Ting.

