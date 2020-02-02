Trump rally takes over Wildwood, latest poll numbers released

Segment 1
Wildwood, New Jersey saw thousands of President Trump supporters, Mike Bloomberg spent 10.6 million in ads across Pennsylvania, plus results from the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll.
Segment 2
Also in the news, a second Philadelphia City Councilman, Kenyatta Johnson, was indicted on charges of corruption. Also, an update on the local relief efforts for Puerto Rico which was devastated by earthquakes.
Segment 3
Inside Stories of the Week
This week's panel is comprised of host Matt O'Donnell and guests Nelson Diaz, Sam Katz, G. Terry Madonna and Farah Jimenez.