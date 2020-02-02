Politics

Trump rally takes over Wildwood, latest poll numbers released

By Niki Hawkins
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- President Donald Trump visited the region for a rally in Wildwood, New Jersey, on Tuesday evening. The rally drew thousands of supporters despite the ongoing impeachment trial occurring in the Senate.
This week's show focuses on the latest with the Trump administration, his challengers and the latest poll results.

Segment 1
Wildwood, New Jersey saw thousands of President Trump supporters, Mike Bloomberg spent 10.6 million in ads across Pennsylvania, plus results from the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll.

EMBED More News Videos

Inside Story: Kenyatta Johnson



Segment 2
Also in the news, a second Philadelphia City Councilman, Kenyatta Johnson, was indicted on charges of corruption. Also, an update on the local relief efforts for Puerto Rico which was devastated by earthquakes.



EMBED More News Videos

Inside Story: Story of the week


Segment 3
Inside Stories of the Week


This week's panel is comprised of host Matt O'Donnell and guests Nelson Diaz, Sam Katz, G. Terry Madonna and Farah Jimenez.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscorruptioninside storypresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil predicts early spring
Woman reported missing from Delco nursing home
Car flips, lands on roof in wastewater treatment tank
Kansas City-themed bar in South Philly goes all in for the big game
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy, Breezy
Search continues for Dulce Maria Alavez
New Day Center helps victims move on
Show More
Iowa caucus: Democratic candidates hustle to fire up voters
Overheard at Tredici with Hazim Hardeman - Part 1
London police: 3 wounded in 'terrorism-related' stabbings
Gas station gun battle leaves 2 dead in Chester
'No longer needed:' Philly Deputy Commissioner Sullivan resigns
More TOP STORIES News