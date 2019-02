EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Jim Kenney deleting his text messages on his personal phone and could he have a challenger in the mayoral primary.

Host Matt O'Donnell interviews the lone moderate Republican Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-1) from Southeastern PA.They discuss the Blue Wave in 2018, bi-partisanship in Washington and the opioid crisis. The panelists go on to discuss Mayor Kenney deleting his text messages on his personal phone and could he have a challenger in the mayoral primary with the Philly GOP supporting a Black Woman as their nominee?This week's panel consists of G. Terry Madonna, Val DiGiorgio, Ajay Raju and Farah Jimenez.