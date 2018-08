EMBED >More News Videos The panel joins Matt to discuss Philly's budget, the opiod crisis and Conor Lamb's big win.

Host Matt O'Donnell interviews Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (D) fresh off his 2019 Budget Proposal Address to City Council. Hear the Mayor discuss his initiatives and defend the proposed property tax increase.The Insiders discuss the Special Election outcome in the PA 18th District, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy's (D) first State Budget Address that also calls for new taxes and ask should everyday citizens carry the drug Naloxone to stop heroin addicts from overdosing?This week's panel is comprised of Jim Eisenhower, Jan Ting, Sharmain Matlock-Turner and Jeff Jubelirer. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.