EMBED >More News Videos The panel discuss the DA Larry Krasner considering decriminalizing all drug possession in Philly.

EMBED >More News Videos The panel offers four stories that warrant more attention.

Tamala Edwards and our Insiders discuss the backlash Pennsylvania Representative Brian Sims faced from shaming planned parenthood protesters, as well as the backlash faced by a local Muslim American Chapter.They also talk about Cory Booker's push for Medicaid expansion and more gun control, President Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani's trip to Ukraine, and Mayor Jim Kenney's campaign thus far.The Insiders also cover Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner's consideration to decriminalize all drug possession, and Pa. lawmakers' push for 401 (k) style pension plans. Catch the Inside Story Sunday at 11:30am.