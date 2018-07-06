INSIDE STORY

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney responds to audit of city accounting

Mayor Jim Kenney speaks with Monica Malpass following the reports of city errors after an internal audit. (WPVI)

Host Monica Malpass interviewed our Newsmaker Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney and got his response to the claims of mismanaged funds from City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart. Plus he discusses changes with the school district and the U.S. immigration issue as it relates to Philly as a Sanctuary City.
The panel reacts to Mayor Kenney vs. Controller Rhynhart.


Our Insiders them discussed the Maryland newspaper shooting, and the local impact of the Supreme Court ruling on public labor unions.

This week's panel consits of George Burrell, Alison Young, Ajay Raju and Edward Turzanski. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 am.
