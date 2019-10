EMBED >More News Videos The coach was fined and suspended for not instituting the mercy rule in youth football.

A not guilty verdict for Michael White in the stabbing of a real estate developer sparked outrage from the victim's family and leading to a reewd focus on DA Larry Krasner's office.Plus, PA lawmakers introduce a bill to legalize recreational marijuana, faculty in Philadelphia Public Schools are training students on how to treat drug overdose victims and a youth coach in hot water over the mercy rule. And if you're Afraid you're being "rated" everywhere you go, like the Chinese-style social credit system? Sorry, it's already here!Matt O' Donnell hosts with this week's panel: George Burrell, Alison Young, Farah Jimenez and Sharmain Matlock-Turner.