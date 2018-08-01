INSIDE STORY

Temple's Fox School rankings scandal, trouble at Ms. America and more

Inside Story on Temple's Fox School rankings and local politics (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): Temple Fox School ranking scandal, Ms. America trouble

The Insiders address the fallout from the ranking scandal at Temple University's Fox School of Business, trouble within the Miss America Pageant, and updates on local candidates. (WPVI)

By
Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discuss the fallout from the ranking scandal at Temple University's Fox School of Business, trouble within the Miss America Pageant, congressional candidate Conor Lamb (D) up in the polls in Western, PA as President Donald Trump plans a visit to Wilks Barre to support Lou Barletta (R) for Senate.
State AG makes a controversial move in pausing marijuana prosecutions and racial tolerance in American Society.


Also, New Jersey halts pot prosecutions until September. So will legalization of weed be the next step?
Origins of tie wearing, good news for local Higher Ed. and other topics that deserve more attention.


This week's panel is comprised of George Burrell, Val DiGiorgio, Larry Platt and Alison Young. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.

