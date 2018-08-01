EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3850655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> State AG makes a controversial move in pausing marijuana prosecutions and racial tolerance in American Society.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3850645" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Origins of tie wearing, good news for local Higher Ed. and other topics that deserve more attention.

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discuss the fallout from the ranking scandal at Temple University's Fox School of Business, trouble within the Miss America Pageant, congressional candidate Conor Lamb (D) up in the polls in Western, PA as President Donald Trump plans a visit to Wilks Barre to support Lou Barletta (R) for Senate.Also, New Jersey halts pot prosecutions until September. So will legalization of weed be the next step?This week's panel is comprised of George Burrell, Val DiGiorgio, Larry Platt and Alison Young. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.------