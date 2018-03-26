INSIDE STORY

Pennsylvania's Gerrymandering issue and the upcoming congressional elections

Inside Story - March 25, 2018 (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): Previewing PA's congressional race

The panel takes a look at what promises to be an intriguing local election season. (WPVI)

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the Supreme Court ruling to keep the newly drawn PA Congressional Maps as GOP leaders renew calls to impeach a PA Supreme Court Justice due to the gerrymandering case.
Alicia Vitarelli and Justin Guarini disuss local contestants headed to Hollywood
We all know the Delaware Valley is full of talent and now several local talents are heading to Hollywood Week on American Idol as the competition heats up.
The panel looks at the headlines Larry Krasner's criminal reform plans are making around the country.


More congressional candidates run - close to 100 submit paperwork statewide to run, as eyes are on Chester County's Rep. Ryan Costello (R) as he is said to be considering retiring.
The Insiders highlight four stores that warrant more attention.

MLK's granddaughter, Emma's silence and other powerful moments from March for Our Lives
Student survivors from Parkland and other activists whose lives had been touched by gun violence made emotional pleas for change.

Other topics include: Is Philly's lack of a robust tech economy hurt its chance so land Amazon's 2nd Headquarters, D.A. Larry Krasner's latest efforts on criminal justice reform; should suburban schools take the lead from urban schools and have metal detector, and should we #DeleteFacebook after the data mining scandal with Cambridge Analytica? Catch the Inside Story, Sundays on 6abc.

This week's panel is comprised of Nia Meeks, Sam Katz, Nelson Diaz, and Dom Giordano.
