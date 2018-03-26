EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3252167" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel looks at the headlines Larry Krasner's criminal reform plans are making around the country.

The Insiders highlight four stores that warrant more attention.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the Supreme Court ruling to keep the newly drawn PA Congressional Maps as GOP leaders renew calls to impeach a PA Supreme Court Justice due to the gerrymandering case.More congressional candidates run - close to 100 submit paperwork statewide to run, as eyes are on Chester County's Rep. Ryan Costello (R) as he is said to be considering retiring.Other topics include: Is Philly's lack of a robust tech economy hurt its chance so land Amazon's 2nd Headquarters, D.A. Larry Krasner's latest efforts on criminal justice reform; should suburban schools take the lead from urban schools and have metal detector, and should we #DeleteFacebook after the data mining scandal with Cambridge Analytica? Catch the Inside Story, Sundays on 6abc.This week's panel is comprised of Nia Meeks, Sam Katz, Nelson Diaz, and Dom Giordano.