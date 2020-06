EMBED >More News Videos Vice President Mike Pence talked about Black Lives Matter with Action News' Brian Taff.

Matt O'Donnell interviews Pastor Marshall Mitchell Salem Baptist Church of Roslyn and Owner of Wit PR, a media & marketing company, for the show to discuss the recent civil unrest and the consistent change that should happen to move racial equality forward.He has also been instrumental in promoting the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium and worked to get funding for the group.