EMBED >More News Videos The panel reviews a contentious week of hearing for President Trump's SCOTUS pick. Plus, can Gov. Wolf win re-election and more local politics.

EMBED >More News Videos Mayor Kenney's plan to aid communities in economic need, the Botham Jean killing and more stories you should know about.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss whether donation websites should have more oversight in light of a N.J. couple being accused of stealing a GoFundMe donation intended for a homeless man.Other topics include Pa. Speaker of the House plans to take up a bill to allow victims of sex abuse to sue in the wake of the Catholic Church Scandal; changes in the Miss America Pageant and N.J. Senator Cory Booker at the Kavanaugh hearings.------