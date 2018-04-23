This week's panel is comprised of David Dix, Brian Tierney, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Farah Jimenez and Ajay Raju.
Host Tamala Edwards and five Insiders share a robust discussion with many varied viewpoints on the Starbucks Incident in Philadelphia, where a viral video of two African American men getting arrested captured the national debate on racial bias, corporate responsibility and the judgment of law enforcement.
This week's panel is comprised of David Dix, Brian Tierney, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Farah Jimenez and Ajay Raju.
This week's panel is comprised of David Dix, Brian Tierney, Donna Gentile O'Donnell, Farah Jimenez and Ajay Raju.
Related Topics:
politicsinside story
politicsinside story