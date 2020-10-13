Watch Inside Story: Will Pennsylvania decide the 2020 Presidential Election?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Will Pennsylvania determine the outcome of the 2020 Presidential Election between Democrat Joe Biden and President Donald Trump?Host Matt O'Donnell interviews G. Terry Madona Franklin & Marshall College Pollster and Director of the Center for Policy and Public Affairs, about all things political in Pennsylvania.They discuss a myriad of topics including the recent Vice Presidential Debate with Vice President Mike Pence (R) and challenger Senator Kamala Harris (D), the latest poll results in PA after President Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19, how many PA residents plan to vote by mail, Senator Pat Toomey's stunning announcement that he will not run for re-election or Governor in 2022, and how long before the state can count all the ballots after Nov. 3rd.