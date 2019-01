EMBED >More News Videos The panelists discuss the 2019 agendas for Pa. Governor Tom Wolf's second term, Lt. Governor Fetterman and N.J. Governor Phil Murphy.

EMBED >More News Videos Celebrating MLK, kudos to Mayor Kenney and other stories that warrant more attention.

Host Monica Malpass goes one-on-one with Representative Brendan Boyle (PA- 2nd District) and discusses the government shutdown and new information coming out about the Trump administration.Our panelists continue the conversation on the Shutdown and then talk about the 2019 agenda's for Pa. Governor Wolf's 2nd term, Lt. Governor Fetterman and N.J. Governor Phil Murphy.This week's panel is comprised of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Liz Preate Havey, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Farah Jimenez. Catch the full Inside Story Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.