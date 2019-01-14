This week's panel is comprised of George Burrell, Jeff Jubelirer, G. Terry Madonna and Christine Flowers.
Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discussed the upcoming inauguration of PA Governor Tom Wolf and his new Lt. Governor John Fetterman, an update on City property tax assessments, the government shutdown affecting local workers, and is Joe Biden going to make a run for 2020?
