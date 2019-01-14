INSIDE STORY

Governor Tom Wolf's inauguration and will Joe Biden run in 2020 - Inside Story

Governor Tom Wolf's inauguration and will Joe Biden run in 2020 (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman to be sworn in

The Insiders discuss the upcoming inauguration of PA Governor Tom Wolf and his new Lt. Governor John Fetterman.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discussed the upcoming inauguration of PA Governor Tom Wolf and his new Lt. Governor John Fetterman, an update on City property tax assessments, the government shutdown affecting local workers, and is Joe Biden going to make a run for 2020?
The panel predict whether the former VP will make a run at the White House and discuss Hollywood stars protesting major events.

Four stories that warrant more attention.


This week's panel is comprised of George Burrell, Jeff Jubelirer, G. Terry Madonna and Christine Flowers.
