EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5077153" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel predict whether the former VP will make a run at the White House and discuss Hollywood stars protesting major events.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5077056" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Four stories that warrant more attention.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discussed the upcoming inauguration of PA Governor Tom Wolf and his new Lt. Governor John Fetterman, an update on City property tax assessments, the government shutdown affecting local workers, and is Joe Biden going to make a run for 2020?This week's panel is comprised of George Burrell, Jeff Jubelirer, G. Terry Madonna and Christine Flowers.