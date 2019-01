EMBED >More News Videos CDC report says Americans are not having enough babies to sustain the population. Plus, should there be term limits for city council members.

EMBED >More News Videos Four stories that warrant more attention.

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss Meek Mill and Sixer's co-owner and others forming a national foundation on criminal justice reform, PA Lt. Governor Fetterman to go on a 'listening tour' around the state on pot legalization.Also, the CDC says Americans are not having enough babies to support the future population -- with PA having one of the lowest birth rates.This week's panel is comprised of Nia Meeks, Alison Young, Larry Platt and Jeff Jubelirer.