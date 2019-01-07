EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5029775" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A record number of Pa. women (and women in general) head to U.S. Congress.

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders continue the hot-button debate on the Mummers depiction of Jay-Z and Mayor Kenney, Council President Clarke retracting his "blackface" statement but still calling the display "minstrelsy". The controversial tradition of Mummers is debated, along with the Audit of City property taxes, ShopRite Owner closes a store in a West Philly claiming loss of revenue from the soda tax.Other topics discussed include a record number of Pa. women (and women in general) heading to U.S. Congress, the Eagles looking for a repeat and more.This week's panel is comprised of Ajay Raju, Alison Young, Jim Eisenhower and Jan Ting.