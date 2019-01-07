INSIDE STORY

Controversy at the Mummers parade and a busy week for Mayor Kenney

The Insiders continue the hot-button debate on the Mummers depiction of Jay-Z and Mayor Kenney and the soda tax is in the headlines again.

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders continue the hot-button debate on the Mummers depiction of Jay-Z and Mayor Kenney, Council President Clarke retracting his "blackface" statement but still calling the display "minstrelsy". The controversial tradition of Mummers is debated, along with the Audit of City property taxes, ShopRite Owner closes a store in a West Philly claiming loss of revenue from the soda tax.
A record number of Pa. women (and women in general) head to U.S. Congress.


Other topics discussed include a record number of Pa. women (and women in general) heading to U.S. Congress, the Eagles looking for a repeat and more.
Four local and national stories that warrant more attention.


This week's panel is comprised of Ajay Raju, Alison Young, Jim Eisenhower and Jan Ting.
