Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Sen. John McCain passed away Saturday after a battle with brain cancer. He was 81.
McCain sat down with Action News anchor Jim Gardner for a one-on-one interview last October, prior to the Liberty Medal presentation.
The two discussed McCain's life of service, as well as politics and the current atmosphere in Washington.
Jim's report for Action News is above, and you can watch the interview in its entirety here:
