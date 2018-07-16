INSIDE STORY

Local reaction and impact of President Trump's SCOTUS nomination

Local reaction and impact of President Trump's SCOTUS nomination (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): President Trump's SCOTUS nominee

Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss the local reaction to President Trump's Supreme Court nominee pick Brett Kavanaugh. (WPVI)

Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insiders discuss reaction from our local tri-state Senators on President Trump's Supreme Court Nominee pick Brett Kavanaugh and how his nomination could embolden local republicans to wage an attack on abortion rights.
The new board holds its anticipated first meeting. Plus, State Univ. set tuition rates.


They also spoke about the GOP dropping South New Jersey Candidate Seth Grossman over racist posts, tuition hikes for state universities, the newly appointed Philadelphia School Boards first public meeting and an update on the Pa. Gubernatorial race as one candidate says "I want this job so bad I can taste it!".
A bipartisan bill that could help lure Amazon to Philly and three more topics that deserve more attention.


This week's panel is comprised of Donna Gentile O'Donnell, David Dix, Brian Tierney and Jan Ting. Catch the Inside Story, Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.

