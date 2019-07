EMBED >More News Videos The panel on the news Gov. Tom Wolf and Mayor Jim Kenney both delete text messages.

Matt O'Donnell and our Insiders discuss police breaking up a chaotic crowd of teens and the Philadelphia FOP's new billboards aimed at DA Larry Krasner.Also,. Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov.Phil Murphy's new budget signing. The panel also talk about the 2020 Presidential race, Wolf's deleted text messages, and how social media may be ruining honeymoons.This week's panel consists of Government Relations Executive David Dix, Foreign Policy Analyst Ed Turzanski, Journalist Larry Platt and GOP Strategist Alison Young. Catch the full Inside Story Sunday at 11:30 am.