Host Matt O'Donnell and the Insider's tackle Joe Biden's 2020 strategy claiming Democrats aren't as liberal as you think. Plus, N.J. Senator Cory Booker stumps in Iowa, Pa. Govenor Tom Wolf's infrastructure deal, calls for Pa. Senator Daylin Leach to resign and is the age of 'Sharenting' over?This week's panel consists of Sharmain Matlock-Turner, Dom Giordano, G. Terry Madonna, Alison Young.