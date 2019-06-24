inside story

Philly PD in national spotlight after officers disciplined

By
Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discuss at length the Philadelphia Police Department under fire as Commissioner Richard Ross makes national headlines placing 72 officers on administrative duty over discriminatory social media posts. Plus, the city's gun violence issue rises to record levels and the latest in local and national politics.
A proposed bill would provide $85K to help schools. Plus, Juneteenth declared a holiday and more.

Four stories, both local and national, that warrant more attention.



This week's panel consists of Nia Meeks, Brian Tierney, Larry Platt and Jan Ting.
