This week's panel consists of Nia Meeks, Brian Tierney, Larry Platt and Jan Ting.
Philly PD in national spotlight after officers disciplined
Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discuss at length the Philadelphia Police Department under fire as Commissioner Richard Ross makes national headlines placing 72 officers on administrative duty over discriminatory social media posts. Plus, the city's gun violence issue rises to record levels and the latest in local and national politics.
This week's panel consists of Nia Meeks, Brian Tierney, Larry Platt and Jan Ting.
This week's panel consists of Nia Meeks, Brian Tierney, Larry Platt and Jan Ting.
Related topics:
politicspoliticsinside story
politicspoliticsinside story
INSIDE STORY
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News