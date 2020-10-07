gavin newsom

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom announces California will dedicate 30% of its land to conservation by 2030

California will dedicate 30% of its land to conservation by 2030, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a Wednesday press conference.

Newsom said the executive order codifies efforts already underway "to preserve and protect over 30% of the state's land," extending out to the state's coastal waters.

The full text of the executive order wasn't immediately available, but when asked if the new legislation would seek to limit logging, grazing or other commercial uses of California land, Newsom responded: "It's not about taking something away. It's about an inclusive, abundant mindset. It's about incorporating our hunters and our fishermen and women. It's about incorporating those who want to recreate, those that want to do the good work that we need to do in terms of actively managing our forests."

California will be the first state in the nation to do this type of land and coastal conversation, Newsom said.

"This is a critical part of the climate change conversation and it's so often omitted," said Newsom. "When we talk about climate change, we get so consumed by energy and industry, commercial and residential side of this equation, and we forget our working lands.

"We forget our natural lands. We forget about species and we forget about animals, and plants, and insects. All of these things that truly make life not only worth living, but life even capable of living."

The governor was at an orchard in Solano County for his press conference.

Last month Newsom announced California will be phasing out all gasoline-powered cars by 2035 in a major effort to reduce the state's emissions. The governor signed an executive order that requires all new cars and passenger trucks sold in California be zero-emission vehicles by the 2035 deadline.

The executive order will not make it illegal for Californians to own gas-powered vehicles or to resell them as used cars.

"I don't know of any other state in this country that's been more forceful and forthright in establishing and anchoring a consciousness around climate change," said Gov. Newsom. "We just want to fundamentally reconcile the fact we're no longer living in 19th century, and we don't need to drill things or extract things in order to advance our economic goals and advance our mobility needs."

The California Air Resources Board will also be working on regulations that will mandate medium and heavy-duty vehicles also have zero emissions (wherever possible) by 2045.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscaliforniagavin newsomenvironmentpollutionelectric vehiclesclimate change
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GAVIN NEWSOM
California moves to end sales of new gas-powered cars
Gov. Newsom signs bill changing sex offender law
Calif. bill allows inmate firefighters to work professionally after prison
Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Union says yes to fans, Philly waiting to decide Eagles' fate
Officer who pressed knee into George Floyd's neck released on bond
Teen reported missing found dead, ex-boyfriend charged
Father arrested on sex assault charges in death of baby
Postal employee accused of dumping 1,800 pieces of mail
Ocean Spray gives TikTok user new truck after viral video
School bus crash shuts down portion of I-95
Show More
Pence-Harris VP debate to unfold as Trump recovers from virus
Anti-voter suppression measures in Philly
Philadelphia Film Festival reveals full 2020 lineup
COVID-19 nurse donates her kidney to 18-month-old boy
Doc Rivers could be cure to what ails 76ers | Sports Flash
More TOP STORIES News