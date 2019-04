EMBED >More News Videos Should the coffee can be canned to open up the race?

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discuss the latest Franklin & Marshall College poll and how PA voters are trending on Trump, Wolf and the issues in the upcoming elections.Other topics include: New Jersey pulling the vote to legalizing pot, the opioid safe injection site debate, the first Muslim woman elected to the Pennsylvania legislature and whether City Council candidates should pull ballot positions from a coffee can anymore?This week's panel consists of G. Terry Madonna, Farah Jimenez, David Dix and Brian Tierney.