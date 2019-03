EMBED >More News Videos Two local states have sued the Trump admin over its emergency declaration and N.J.'s plan to legalize weed.

EMBED >More News Videos Four local and national stories that warrant more attention.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insider's discuss criminal justice reform as the Philadelphia U.S. Attorney Williams McSwain and District Attorney Larry Krasner spar over homicide rates.Other topics include the vast array of candidates in the upcoming primary election in Philly, plus New Jersey comes closer to legalizing recreational marijuana.This week's panel is comprised of George Burrell, Alison Young, Donna Gentile O'Donnell and Jeff Jubelirer.