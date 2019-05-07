inside story

Will Joe Biden turn Pa. blue, Philly 'Fair Workweek' spreading?

The panel talk Joe Biden's local kickoff rally, voting machine updates and the vaccination debate hits home.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders discuss Pennsylvania possibly turning back to blue as Joe Biden enters the Presidential race. Other topics include the delays in ordering new voting machines, the Philly 'Fair WorkWeek' could go statewide and the vaccinations debate hits the PA State Legislature.
The chances the Philly 'Fair WorkWeek' could go statewide and the vaccinations debate hits the PA State Legislature.



This week's panel consits of Nia Meeks, Larry Platt, Liz Havey and Ed Turzanski.
