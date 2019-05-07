Will Joe Biden turn Pa. blue, Philly 'Fair Workweek' spreading?

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5289254" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The chances the Philly 'Fair WorkWeek' could go statewide and the vaccinations debate hits the PA State Legislature.

Host Monica Malpass and the Insiders discuss Pennsylvania possibly turning back to blue as Joe Biden enters the Presidential race. Other topics include the delays in ordering new voting machines, the Philly 'Fair WorkWeek' could go statewide and the vaccinations debate hits the PA State Legislature.This week's panel consits of Nia Meeks, Larry Platt, Liz Havey and Ed Turzanski.