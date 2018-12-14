PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP

Michael Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, tells ABC: 'I will not be the villain of his story'

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump's former attorney breaks his silence in an exclusive interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos. (ABC News)

NEW YORK --
Following his sentencing to three years in prison, President Donald Trump's longtime former lawyer Michael Cohen spoke exclusively with ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "Good Morning America" this morning.

U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III said on Wednesday that Cohen deserved a harsh punishment for crimes including tax evasion, lying to Congress and arranging illicit payments to silence women who posed a risk to Trump's presidential campaign.

"I stood up before the world yesterday, and I accepted the responsibility of my actions," Cohen told Stephanopoulos in an interview airing Thursday.

The judge rejected arguments by Cohen's lawyers that he should be spared jail time because he cooperated in multiple federal investigations involving Trump.

RELATED: Who is Donald Trump's personal lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen?

"I will not be the villain of his story," Cohen told ABC.

He added that his "blind loyalty" to Trump made him feel a duty to "cover up" the president's "dirty deeds."

"I gave loyalty to someone who, truthfully, does not deserve loyalty," Cohen said.

Cohen's crimes included evading $1.4 million in taxes and misleading Congress about his talks with Russians about a Trump skyscraper project in Moscow.


Trump had called for a tough sentence for Cohen, whom he labeled a liar. Cohen told ABC he no longer feels any loyalty to the president.

"My first loyalty belongs to my wife, my daughter, my son and this country," he said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmichael cohendonald trumpsentencingu.s. & worldPresident Donald Trumpgood morning americaNew York
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
Pelosi lectures Trump, privately questions his 'manhood'
Trump bickers with Dem leaders, threatens gov't shutdown
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
More President Donald Trump
POLITICS
City Hall spat puts multi-million dollar project on hold
Michael Cohen to speak exclusively on 'GMA' today
Library supporters march on Mayor Kenney's office
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen sentenced to 36 months
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Woman killed in front of her newborn baby
1 killed, 3 injured in Philadelphia barbershop shooting
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Largest Wawa ever opens in Center City
USstudent living in Netherlands found stabbed to death
Dad of road rage shooting victim: All I have left is my memories
Philadelphia schools to start after Labor Day next year
AccuWeather: Cloudy Today, Rain Later Tonight, Wet Weekend
Show More
Eagles QB Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra
Man rescued after reported electric shocks at Birdsboro Power Plant
Man tied up, robbed in Point Breeze home invasion
Tacony takeout restaurant shooting leaves man critical
Woman killed in Bucks County house fire identified
More News