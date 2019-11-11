Breaking down 2019 Election local results

In Delaware County, Dems took five seats on the council, which was all-Republican since the Civil War; judgeships and D.A. role. In Buck County, two Dems landed on the Board of Commissions.
Philadelphia : It's been 100 years since a third-party candidate won a City Council seat as Kendra Brookes Working Families Parties just did! Mayor Jim Kenney sails to a victory.
New Jersey: Results still being finalized, but Republicans win several embattled South Jersey legislative Districts.
Elsewhere, yet another child shot, this time a 10-year-old was the victim of a drive-by shooting just hours after the mayor lays out his plans to curb gun violence. Will the plan make a difference?
Tamala Edwards is joined by this week's panel: Attorney George Burrell, Radio talk show host Dom Giordano, Attorney Ajay Raju and GOP strategist Alison Young.