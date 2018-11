EMBED >More News Videos Jeremy Bannett of the Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia discusses the spike in hate crimes and violence in the wake of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

EMBED >More News Videos Final thoughts on the midterm elections.

Host Tamala Edwards and the Insiders discussed the upcoming midterm elections and the local races to watch in PA, South Jersey and Delaware. G. Terry Madonna discussed the results of the latest Franklin and Marshall College poll.Plus the Associate Regional Director of the Anti-Defamation League of Philadelphia commented on the Pittsburgh Synagogue mass shooting and ways to combat the rise in hate crimes.This week's panel consists of G. Terry Madonna, Alison Young, George Burrell, Dom Giordano and Jim Eisenhower. Catch the full Inside Story Sundays at 11:30 a.m. on 6abc.----------