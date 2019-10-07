The legal fight for safe injection sites in Philly

Then, addressing the aftermath of Atlantic City Mayor Gilliam resigning after pleading guilty of stealing $87K from a youth basketball program and former Green Party Presidential candidate Jill Stein seeks to stop the installment of new voting machines with legal action due to her recount controversy from the 2016 election.
Other topics include Media mogul Byron Allen suing Comcast & Charter Communications for racial discrimination for their refusal to carry his multiple TV stations and the NAACP warning that this outcome could harm civil rights/discrimination protections in the workplace for years to come.