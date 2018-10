<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4469934" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

The stretch run for midterms, the Trump effect and changes to Philly transit (1 of 3)

Inside Story (Pt. 1): Governor's race update, Trump's invovlement in local election

The panel on the latest in the Pa. Gubernatorial race, N.J. midterm elections and President Trump's impact.