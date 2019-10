EMBED >More News Videos A look at the one state school that had increased enrollment; Joe Biden advocates for free tuition for community college students.

The panel discusses the recent protests outside of District Attorney Larry Krasner's office, in which body bags were displayed. A man free after 27 years, marking the 10th time an exoneration took place under Krasner's Conviction Integrity Unit.Other topics for this week include: A Sixers fan escorted from Wells Fargo Center after holding sign supporting Hong Kong; parents enraged over extensive asbestos cleanup at Ben Franklin HS; and former Vice President and 2020 candidate Joe Biden (D) stumps on making community college free.This week's panel is comprised of Nelson Diaz, Nia Meeks, Jeff Jubelirer and Liz Preate Havey.