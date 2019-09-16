Philadelphia Police Department in Turmoil

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5542789" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel looks at AG Josh Shapiro suing the Sackler family amid the opioid crisis and other local topics.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5542767" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The panel offers four stories that warrant more attention.

The panel looks at the continuing issues within the Philadelphia Police Department, including allegations of sexual harassment and a controversial t-shirt worn by acting commissioner Christine Coulter. It recently came to light that nine female cops have sued the Philly PD over sexual harassment or discrimination just this year,Other topics include: Mayor Jim Kenney seeking public input in his search for a new police commish, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy saying gunmakers and banks will have to pass a gun control litmus test to get state business, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filing suit against the Sackler Family of Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis.