Philadelphia Police Department in Turmoil

By Niki Hawkins
The panel looks at the continuing issues within the Philadelphia Police Department, including allegations of sexual harassment and a controversial t-shirt worn by acting commissioner Christine Coulter. It recently came to light that nine female cops have sued the Philly PD over sexual harassment or discrimination just this year,
The panel looks at AG Josh Shapiro suing the Sackler family amid the opioid crisis and other local topics.



Other topics include: Mayor Jim Kenney seeking public input in his search for a new police commish, N.J. Gov. Phil Murphy saying gunmakers and banks will have to pass a gun control litmus test to get state business, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro filing suit against the Sackler Family of Purdue Pharma over the opioid crisis.
The panel offers four stories that warrant more attention.



