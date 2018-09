EMBED >More News Videos The Insiders discuss Bill Cosby's sentencing of 3-10 years in prison, the #MeToo movement and lessons learned from the Mayor Wilson Goode Street naming protests.

How does the panel feel about the Flyers new mascot, Gritty, and other stories in the news.

Host Monica Malpass interviews G. Terry Madonna about his latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll. Will there be a "blue wave" this midterm?Then our Insiders discuss Bill Cosby's sentencing, the #MeToo movement, lessons learned from the Mayor Wilson Goode Street naming protests and the PA. House moves to extend the statute of limitations for victims of child abuse in the wake of the grand jury report.This week's panel is comprised of Nia Meeks, Alison Young, Rich Negrin and Ed Turzanski.------