MARCH FOR OUR LIVES

March for Our Lives: What to know about the student-led event on March 24

On March 24, students in Washington and around the world will hit the streets to demand legislative action to curb gun violence in schools. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes, File)

Danny Clemens
In Washington and in cities around the world, students will hit the streets on March 24 and demand legislative action to curb gun violence.

It's all part of the student-organized March for Our Lives, an initiative launched by survivors from the Feb. 14 school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. They're demanding "a comprehensive and effective bill be immediately brought before Congress to address...gun issues" after the shooting rampage that killed 17 of their peers and teachers.

The march in Washington will kick off at noon and will run down Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd street and 12th street NW. More than 100,000 people have indicated on the event's official Facebook page that they are planning to attend or interested in attending.

In addition to that demonstration, there are more than 800 independently organized sibling events taking place in all 50 states and cities in South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Oceania. Many of the events feature speakers, voter registration drives and mental health services.

"Every kid in this country now goes to school wondering if this day might be their last. We live in fear," organizers wrote on the march's website. "It doesn't have to be this way. Change is coming. And it starts now, inspired by and led by the kids who are our hope for the future. Their young voices will be heard."

Numerous celebrities and public figures have voiced their support for the march, with Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and Demi Lovato signed on to attend, according to organizers. Oprah Winfrey, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, Steven Spielberg and George and Amal Clooney have also made sizable cash donations to fund the marches in addition to the millions of dollars raised from the general public.

March for Our Lives is the latest in a series of large-scale demonstrations following the Parkland shooting. On March 14, students walked out of class around the country as part of an event organized by the Women's March, and similar walkouts occurred the week following the shooting. Yet another walkout is planned for April 20, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine shooting.

EMBED More News Videos

Around the United States, students walked out of class Wednesday to demand action on gun violence in schools.

