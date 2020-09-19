Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death: What's next for the Supreme Court?

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday from complications from pancreatic cancer. With 46 days until the election, what's next for the Supreme Court?When Justice Antonin Scalia died in 2016, also an election year, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to act on Obama's nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to fill the opening. The seat remained vacant until after Trump's surprising presidential victory. McConnell has said he would move to confirm a Trump nominee if there were a vacancy this year.Reached by phone late Friday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, declined to disclose any plans. He said a statement would be forthcoming.McConnell released a statement shortly after Ginsburg's death was announced, saying in part, "In the last midterm election before Justice Scalia's death in 2016, Americans elected a Republican Senate majority because we pledged to check and balance the last days of a lame-duck president's second term. We kept our promise. Since the 1880s, no Senate has confirmed an opposite-party president's Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year."By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointments to the federal judiciary. Once again, we will keep our promise."President Trump's nominee will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate."It was not immediately clear if Senate Republicans had enough votes to push through a nomination before Election Day, and some senators, like Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, have previously said they would not vote to install a nominee before the 2020 election.The nomination process for a Supreme Court justice is not typically swift, requiring paperwork, investigation, hearings and other procedural steps before a vote to elect the judge to the court is even held.Sources tell ABC News that President Trump is expected to put forth a nominee to fill her seat within the next few days. Two sources told ABC News Judge Amy Coney Barrett is seen as a leading contender. Sources also said McConnell has already been in touch with members of the Republican caucus after news of Justice Ginsburg's death was announced.Democratic nominee Joe Biden has been resisting calls from Trump and even some fellow Democrats to release his own list of potential Supreme Court picks.Some on the left suggest that outlining potential picks would help Biden build enthusiasm in the final weeks of the campaign, particularly after he already selected California Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, making her the first Black woman on a major presidential ticket. Trump, meanwhile, is eager to comb through a list to find possible nominees who would bolster his false depiction of Biden as an extreme liberal.Trump helped insert the Supreme Court squarely into presidential politics in 2016 by taking the unprecedented step of releasing a list of potential nominees before he was elected, a move that helped rally the conservatives who ultimately carried him to victory.