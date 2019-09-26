Politics

Whistleblower complaint at center of Trump probe released; Acting intel boss testifies

By MARY CLARE JALONICK
WASHINGTON -- White House officials took extraordinary steps to "lock down" information about President Donald Trump's summertime phone call with the president of Ukraine, even moving the transcript to a secret computer system, a whistleblower alleges in a politically explosive complaint that accuses the administration of a wide-ranging cover-up.

The whistleblower, in a 9-page document released Thursday
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsunited nationsnew yorkdonald trumpunited nationsu.s. & worldiranpresident donald trump
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Memo shows Trump prodded Ukraine to probe Biden
Pelosi announces formal Trump impeachment inquiry
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Philly homeowner could face charges after shooting intruder
New bike patrol in Kensington hopes to save overdose victims
Family releases new video of missing Dulce Maria Alavez
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
Contractor robbed at gunpoint in Fairmount
Show More
Health experts urge people to get flu shots
DoorDash says data breach affected 4.9 million users
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
More TOP STORIES News