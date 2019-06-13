Politics

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders stepping down

WASHINGTON D.C. -- White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, whose tenure was marked by a breakdown in regular press briefings and questions about the administration's credibility, as well as her own, will leave her post at the end of the month, President Donald Trump announced Thursday.

Sanders is one of Trump's closest and most trusted White House aides and one of the few remaining on staff who worked on his campaign.



"After 3 1/2 years, our wonderful Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving the White House at the end of the month and going home to the Great State of Arkansas," Trump tweeted just before she accompanied him to a White House event on prison reform.

Trump suggesting her as a future candidate for Arkansas governor. "She would be fantastic."

Under Sanders' tenure, regular White House press briefings became a relic of the past. She has not held a formal briefing since March 11. Reporters often catch her on the White House driveway after she is interviewed by Fox News Channel and other TV news outlets.

Her credibility has also come under question.

Special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia report revealed that Sanders admitted to investigators that she had made an unfounded claim about "countless" FBI agents reaching out to express support for Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey in May 2017.

Sanders succeeded Sean Spicer, Trump's first press secretary, in mid-2017.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspoliticspresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video shows black bear in Roxborough section of Philadelphia
Philadelphia TV pioneer Lew Klein passes away at 91
What rain? Philly shines bright during 'GMA' broadcast
Man arrested in 1986 rape and killing of 11-year-old girl
Arrest made after man gunned down in broad daylight in Frankford
Can you help identify the alleged suspects in the video?
Woman stabbed to death in Germantown, suspect arrested
Show More
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting also wanted in Pennsylvania
School district buys food truck to feed students free meals over summer
Federal agency recommends Kellyanne Conway be fired from White House
Police: Teens beat man, break his jaw in Old City
Play Gloria! Blues fans celebrate Stanley Cup in South Philly
More TOP STORIES News