U.S. & WORLD

Counterprotesters outnumber white nationalists at Washington gathering marking anniversary of deadly Charlottesville rally

White nationalists gather outside White House: Christie ileto reports on Action News at 5 p.m., August 12, 2018

By
WASHINGTON (WPVI) --
A group of about 30 white nationalists has marched to a park near the White House for what they call a rally in favor of white civil rights.

Thousands of counterprotesters are in the area, too, and jeered and heckled the white nationalists as they made their way down the street surrounded by police.

Makia Green, who represents the Washington branch of Black Lives Matter, told Sunday's crowd that: "We know from experience that ignoring white nationalism doesn't work."

The demonstration and counterdemonstration come on the anniversary of last year's deadly gathering of neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members, and others in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Sunday's gathering is being led by the principal organizer of last year's "Unite the Right" event, Jason Kessler.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worldprotestrally
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
16-year-old makes dress entirely of playing cards
'Fiona, the Hippo' book now on sale
Groom saves drowning man moments after exchanging vows
Nutella looking for part-time taste tester employees
More u.s. & world
POLITICS
Petition calls for Lebron to be named Education Secretary
Federal judge halts deportation in progress
Gov. Murphy: Rail commuters entitled to anger over cancellations
Some of ex-Rep. Chaka Fattah's convictions thrown out
More Politics
Top Stories
Bridgeton woman murdered outside her home
Man shot and killed on front lawn in Woodbury
Police: Woman abducted from Northeast Philadelphia parking lot
Escaped Cumberland County prisoner captured in Baltimore
Police shooting rallies to be held in Allentown following police shooting near Dorney Park
AccuWeather: Flood risk returns
Authorities probe how airline employee could steal plane
Bucks County sees flash flooding after heavy rains fall throughout the area
Show More
Heavy rain brings flooding concerns in the Delaware Valley
North Philadelphia shooting leaves a man and woman injured
School bus overturns on NJ Turnpike, no serious injuries
Philly Free Streets, a fun day for families on Broad Street
Philadelphia Eagles' hold open practice Saturday
More News