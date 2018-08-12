A group of about 30 white nationalists has marched to a park near the White House for what they call a rally in favor of white civil rights.Thousands of counterprotesters are in the area, too, and jeered and heckled the white nationalists as they made their way down the street surrounded by police.Makia Green, who represents the Washington branch of Black Lives Matter, told Sunday's crowd that: "We know from experience that ignoring white nationalism doesn't work."The demonstration and counterdemonstration come on the anniversary of last year's deadly gathering of neo-Nazis, skinheads, Ku Klux Klan members, and others in Charlottesville, Virginia.Sunday's gathering is being led by the principal organizer of last year's "Unite the Right" event, Jason Kessler.------