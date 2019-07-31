debate

Tim Ryan: Not placing hand on heart for anthem before Democratic debate wasn't protest

DETROIT -- Democrat Tim Ryan said Wednesday he didn't put his hand over his heart when the national anthem was played at the presidential debate because of "absent-mindedness," not as a sign of protest.

The Ohio congressman was the only one of the 10 candidates at the Detroit debate not to place a hand over their heart during "The Star-Spangled Banner" Tuesday night.

Ryan stood with his hands clasped in front.

Critics called Ryan out on social media, saying he was disrespectful and questioning whether it was a protest similar to former NFL player Colin Kaepernick's kneeling during the anthem.

"The View" host Meghan McCain, daughter of war hero and late Sen. John McCain, tweeted "Put your hand over your heart for the star spangled banner Tim Ryan!!!"



Ari Fleischer, White House press secretary under Republican President George W. Bush, said in a tweet, "I guess he's appealing to the Kaepernick wing of the Democratic Party."



Ryan's campaign said in a statement he wasn't protesting and "didn't mean to make any statement."

The campaign called it "a moment of absent-mindedness while on a debate stage that won't happen again."

"Congressman Ryan loves our country and will continue to honor the flag during the anthem in future events, as he has in countless events in the past," the campaign said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsohiodebatepresidential racenational anthempresidential debatedemocrats
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
DEBATE
FACT CHECK: Night 1 of Democratic presidential debate
Buttigieg asked about being youngest 2020 Democratic candidate
Elizabeth Warren: 'Big ideas' are policy fights worth having
'I wrote the damn bill': Bernie Sanders on health care proposal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Severe Storms with Flooding Downpours Tonight
Quick-hitting storm brings down trees, knocks out power
Police: 9-year-old boy drowned while on camp trip at N.J. water park
2 men convicted of murder in separate cases exonerated this week
Stranger finds missing wedding ring thought to be lost for good
Trio steals $15K in Apple products from NJ Target, police say
Hours-old newborn baby found abandoned in Upper Darby, Pa.
Show More
Fmr. AG Kathleen Kane released from jail
Police: Can you help identify a murder suspect
Renovations bring Fountain Show to Franklin Square
PennDOT to roll out gender-neutral driver's license option
Man arrested in Reading standoff facing new charges
More TOP STORIES News