ASHBURN, Virginia (WPVI) --A Virginia woman is now a lucky lottery winner, and it couldn't have come at a better time.
WABC-TV reports, Carrie Walls' husband is a furloughed federal worker. He hasn't been paid in three weeks due to the government shutdown.
She won a $100,000 lottery prize along with a new Ford Expedition SUV.
Walls says she'll use part of the winnings to take her family to Disney World.
There were over 550,000 entries in the drawing, which happened last month, before the government shutdown.
Walls herself spent over a decade in the U.S. Air Force.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
