Wilmington mayor pledges to support racial justice reforms following protest

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki has pledged to support racial justice reforms following Friday's protest in his city.



Purzycki said Monday he wants to use $800,00 in city funding for body cameras for police officers.

He also wants to create a police review board.

The mayor said he will also review the department's use of force policies moving forward.

In a statement, the mayor and Council President Hanifa Shabazz said "they look forward to working with other Members of Council and the community to bring about needed and sustainable changes that support racial justice."
