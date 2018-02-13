POLITICS

Wolf rejects GOP map of US House districts as deadline nears

Gov. Tom Wolf

By MARC LEVY and MARK SCOLFORO Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. --
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting a Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts to replace the GOP-drawn map struck down in a gerrymandering case, leaving him to make a different recommendation to the state's high court.

Wolf's move Tuesday comes six days before the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court says it'll impose new boundaries for Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts.

Wolf says the Republicans' latest plan still contains unconstitutionally partisan tactics that favor Republicans. Wolf hasn't released a proposed map, and justices could consider proposals from lawmakers and other parties to the gerrymandering case.

The court threw out Pennsylvania's GOP-drawn congressional map last month, saying it violated the state constitution.

A redrawn map of Pennsylvania districts could boost Democrats nationally in their quest to take control of the U.S. House.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicspennsylvania news
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
What Cohen's plea, Manafort's verdict mean for Trump
Ex-Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts
Ex-Trump lawyer Cohen pleads guilty in hush-money scheme
Sexual abuse in the PA Catholic Church | Inside Story
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News