Wolf rejects GOP map of US House districts as deadline nears

Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is rejecting a Republican-drawn map of Pennsylvania's congressional districts to replace the GOP-drawn map struck down in a gerrymandering case, leaving him to make a different recommendation to the state's high court.Wolf's move Tuesday comes six days before the Democratic-majority state Supreme Court says it'll impose new boundaries for Pennsylvania's 18 congressional districts.Wolf says the Republicans' latest plan still contains unconstitutionally partisan tactics that favor Republicans. Wolf hasn't released a proposed map, and justices could consider proposals from lawmakers and other parties to the gerrymandering case.The court threw out Pennsylvania's GOP-drawn congressional map last month, saying it violated the state constitution.A redrawn map of Pennsylvania districts could boost Democrats nationally in their quest to take control of the U.S. House.