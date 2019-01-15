POLITICS

Wolf starts term with call to work on challenges

By MARK SCOLFORO and MARC LEVY
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
Gov. Tom Wolf is starting his second term by asking the state's residents to work together to make Pennsylvania a better place.

The Democratic incumbent was sworn in for a second term Tuesday after overcoming contentious first-term budget fights to regain voters' confidence and sweep to an easy re-election win.

Wolf says the challenges he highlighted in his first inaugural speech in 2015 haven't disappeared, but he says working together has transformed Pennsylvania from a state at a crossroads to a state on a comeback.

He calls the October killing of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh the toughest day he's had as governor.

A new lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, was sworn in earlier in a separate ceremony in the state Senate chambers.
