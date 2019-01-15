Wolf starts term with call to work on challenges

Gov. Tom Wolf is starting his second term by asking the state's residents to work together to make Pennsylvania a better place.The Democratic incumbent was sworn in for a second term Tuesday after overcoming contentious first-term budget fights to regain voters' confidence and sweep to an easy re-election win.Wolf says the challenges he highlighted in his first inaugural speech in 2015 haven't disappeared, but he says working together has transformed Pennsylvania from a state at a crossroads to a state on a comeback.He calls the October killing of 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh the toughest day he's had as governor.A new lieutenant governor, John Fetterman, was sworn in earlier in a separate ceremony in the state Senate chambers.