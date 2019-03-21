Politics

Gov. Tom Wolf visits Taggart Elementary School in Philadelphia to discuss plan for eliminating toxins in school buildings

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Governor Tom Wolf will be in Philadelphia Thursday to outline a plan to eliminate lead from Philadelphia schools.

The Governor will visit the John H. Taggart School in South Philadelphia to addressing the hazards of contaminants in Philadelphia schools and how Restore

Pennsylvania will protect students and teachers from the dangers of contaminants.

In June, the Governor awarded the city more than $15 million to rid old school buildings of lead-based paint and to create healthier classrooms.
