WASHINGTON, D.C. --The nation will bid a final farewell to late President George H.W. Bush in a ceremony Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral, the nexus of state funerals.
VIDEO: Family of Pres. George HW Bush greeting mourners
The ceremony at 11 a.m. EST will cap three days of remembrance by dignitaries and ordinary citizens as they honored the Republican president who oversaw the post-Cold War transition and led a successful Gulf War, only to lose re-election in a generational shift to Democrat Bill Clinton in 1992.
The four living ex-presidents are coming - among them, George W. Bush will eulogize his father - and President Donald Trump will attend but is not scheduled to speak. Also attending: one king (Jordan), one queen (Jordan), two princes (Britain, Bahrain), Germany's chancellor and Poland's president, among representatives of more than a dozen countries.
WHO WILL BE THERE: World leaders scheduled to attend funeral
Also expected in the invitation-only crowd: Mike Lovejoy, a Kennebunkport electrician and fix-it man who has worked at Bush's Maine summer estate since 1990 and says he was shocked and heartened to be asked to come.
A LIFETIME OF SERVICE: Experience the legacy of President George H.W. Bush
PHOTOS: Remembering President George H.W. Bush
On Tuesday, soldiers, citizens in wheelchairs and long lines of others on foot wound through the hushed Capitol Rotunda to view Bush's casket and honor a president whose legacy included World War military service and a landmark law affirming the rights of the disabled. Former Sen. Bob Dole, a compatriot in war, peace and political struggle, steadied himself out of his wheelchair and saluted his old friend and one-time rival.
Bush's service dog Sully also visited the president's casket in the Capitol Rotunda. Sully served faithfully and was treated as a member of the family as Bush's casket left a Houston funeral home on Monday.
The golden lab came from America's VetDogs non-profit organization in New York and began providing assistance and companionship to the president in June. Sully will go on to help wounded soldiers.
RELATED: Service dog 'Sully H.W. Bush' escorted into the Capitol Rotunda
Thousands of people have waited in line for hours to pay their respects to the president, who has been lying in state at the Capitol Rotunda since Monday.
National Day of Mourning
Had to share two more moving/terrific @prezfotog shots from the Bush family's visit to the U.S. Capitol Rotunda last night, where they thanked their fellow citizens who braved the cold to pay respects to their father and Gampy. #Remembering41 #Bush41 pic.twitter.com/3Fe816q0qP— Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 5, 2018
President Trump has ordered the federal government closed Wednesday for a national day of mourning. The day of mourning means the major U.S. stock markets and some banks will be closed.
The U.S. Postal Service will not make regular deliveries. Flags on public buildings are flying at half-staff for 30 days.
National Day of Mourning for President George HW Bush: What you need to know
Following the service at the National Cathedral, Bush will be flown to Houston on Wednesday with a scheduled arrival of around 4:30 p.m. CST. His body will be transported by motorcade to St. Martin's Episcopal Church, where he and his wife regularly worshiped.
A public viewing of Bush's casket will be held at the church starting after 6 p.m. CST Wednesday until 6 a.m. CST on Thursday.
READ MORE: How to pay respects to Pres. George H.W. Bush in Houston
Final Farewell
On Thursday, a private funeral service with about 1,200 invited guests will be held at the church starting at 10 a.m. CST. After the hour-long service, a motorcade will transport Bush's casket to a train station north of Houston, near the international airport named after Bush.
A ceremony will be held at the train station as Bush's casket is loaded onto a Union Pacific train. The train will take about 2 hours to travel roughly 70 miles (113 kilometers) to the city of College Station, home to Bush's presidential library at Texas A&M University.
The locomotive has been painted the colors of the Air Force One plane used during Bush's presidency and bears the number "4141" in honor of the 41st president. The casket will be in a car with Plexiglas windows to allow people to see it during the trip, according to McGrath, the family spokesman.
HOW TO WATCH: Where to watch Pres. George H.W. Bush's procession
Burial in College Station
After the funeral on Thursday, President George H.W. Bush will take one final ride to College Station to his final resting place.— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) December 3, 2018
These are some of the best intersections along the route to see the Bush 4141 train: https://t.co/dqGlgRCDGT pic.twitter.com/WiRPGQbEiC
The train is scheduled to arrive in College Station on Thursday around 3:45 p.m. CST. Bush's casket will then be transported by motorcade to the presidential library, where he will be buried at the gated family plot near his wife and their daughter Robin, who died of leukemia at age 3. Barbara Bush died on April 17 at their Houston home. The couple was married for 73 years, longer than any other U.S. presidential couple.
Ceremonies at the presidential library will include a missing man formation flyover. The casket will then be rolled along a path through woods, over a bridge and over a creek for burial during a private graveside service with Bush's family.
FULL COVERAGE: The death of George H.W. Bush
- Former President George H.W. Bush has died at age 94
- Social media reacts to the death of former Pres. George H.W. Bush
- George H.W. Bush's final words: 'I love you, too'
- Moving cartoon reunites Bush 41 with Barbara and daughter
- Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
- George H.W. Bush was nation's longest-living president
- Houstonians pay their respects at the monument of George H.W. Bush
- Flags at half-staff for 30 days following George H.W. Bush's death
The Associated Press contributed to this report.