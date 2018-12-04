GEORGE H.W. BUSH

George HW Bush funeral: World leaders scheduled to attend state funeral at National Cathedral

EMBED </>More Videos

George H.W Bush arrives at the Capitol Rotunda.

WASHINGTON --
Former President George H.W. Bush's state funeral encompasses four days of events, from his arrival in Washington to his burial in Texas on Thursday.

Former President George W. Bush will deliver one of the eulogies for his father. The invitation-only funeral service is set for Wednesday at Washington National Cathedral.

President Trump and first lady Melania will be in attendance.

Aside from family, which includes former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, a full list of attendees has been released by a Bush family spokesperson.

Former Presidents and First Ladies:
President & Mrs. Obama
President & Mrs. Clinton (& daughter Chelsea Clinton)
President & Mrs. Carter

The following world leaders are expected to attend:
Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein and Rania Al-Abdullah, King and Queen of Jordan
Sir Peter Cosgrove, Governor-General of Australia, and his wife Lady Lynne Cosgrove
Andrzej Duda, President of Poland
Angela Merkel, Chancellor of Germany
HRH Charles, Prince of Wales
Abdullah bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Prince of Bahrain
Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, former Emir of Qatar
Anibal Vaco, former President of Portugal
Toomas Hendrik Ilves, former President of Estonia
Lech Walesa, former President of Poland
Carlos Salinas, former President of Mexico
Sir John Major, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, and his wife Dame Norma Major
Nasser Alahmed Al-Sabah, former Prime Minister of Kuwait
Yasuo Fukuda, former Prime Minister of Japan
John Swan, former Premier of Bermuda

Children of deceased US Presidents:
Susan Ford Bales
Tricia Nixon Cox & Edward Cox
Luci Baines Johnson & Ian Turpin
Lynda Johnson Robb & Senator Charles Robb

FUNERAL CEREMONY:

Special honor guard:
Marine Corps Gen. Joseph F. Dunford,
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Air Force Gen. Paul J. Selva,
Vice Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Army Gen. Mark A. Milley,
Chief of Staff of the Army

Marine Corps Gen. Robert B. Neller,
Commandant of the Marine Corps

Navy Adm. John M. Richardson,
Chief of Naval Operations

Air Force Gen. David L. Goldfein,
Chief of Staff of the Air Force

Air Force Gen. Joseph L. Lengyel,
Chief of National Guard Bureau

Coast Guard Adm. Paul F. Zukunft,
Commandant of the Coast Guard

HONORARY PALLBEARERS:
Navy Adm. John Aquilino
Navy Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller
Retired Navy Vice Adm. Frank Pandolfe
Retired Navy Vice Adm. Nora Tyson
Navy Rear Adm. Kenneth Whitesell
Retired Navy Rear Adm. David Thomas, Jr.
Navy Rear Adm. Andrew Loiselle
Navy Rear Adm. Stephen Evans
Navy Rear Adm. William Pennington
Retired Navy Rear Adm. Brian Luther
Retired Navy Rear Adm. Gregory Nosal
Navy Capt. Sean Bailey
Retired Navy Capt. Kevin O'Flaherty


Full coverage of the death of former President George H.W. Bush

EMBED More News Videos

George H.W. Bush dead at 94: Funeral plans, legacy and a look back at President George H.W. Bush's life (1 of 18)

The life and career of George HW Bush

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushgeorge w. bushfuneralu.s. & worldwashington d.c.
GEORGE H.W. BUSH
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
Pres. George HW Bush reminisces on signing Disabilities Act
Bush 41 reflects on becoming president in intimate video diary
More george h.w. bush
POLITICS
National Day of Mourning: What you need to know
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
Bush 41 reflects on becoming president in intimate video diary
Dec. 5 declared National Day of Mourning for George H.W. Bush
More Politics
Top Stories
2 dead at home in Whitemarsh Township, homicide unit investigating
Box truck, 4 cars involved in crash on Roosevelt Blvd. Extension
Philadelphia's 2018 murder rate passes last year's total
Raw beef recall expanded to 12 million pounds
Wallet missing for 4 years found at Hersheypark
Police: Woman stabbed to death while trying to help homeless woman with baby
VIDEO: Trooper struck after pushing man away from spinning car
Sarah Bloomquist reports from Washington, D.C.
Show More
LIVE: Public pays final respects to Pres. George HW Bush
FDA expands dog food recall for elevated vitamin D
Mother wants thieves to return baby ashes stolen in burglary
6 fries at a time for proper portion, professor says
Boil water advisory lifted in Lower Bucks County
More News